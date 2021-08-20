Police identify pilot who died in Urbana plane crash

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the 68-year-old pilot who died in a plane crash in Urbana on Friday.

Martin Beerman, of Sandusky, was the only occupant in the plane when it crashed on US Route 68. OSP said Beerman departed around 2 p.m. and calls reporting the crash came in around 2:45 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the aircraft was en route from Erie-Ottawa International Airport in Port Clinton, Ohio, to Lunken Airport in Cincinnati.

The FAA and OSP are investigating what caused the aircraft to make an unplanned descent in Champaign County. Residents of Urbana lost power after the plane hit powerlines, crashing onto US 68 and coming to rest in a field.

The Civil Air Patrol and the National Transportation Safety board will investigate also assist with the investigation. The Ohio Department of Transportation has temporarily closed US 68 while they repair the roadway.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.