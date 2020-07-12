Police investigating ‘All Lives Matter’ traffic sign

(CNN) – A Massachusetts town is investigating a controversial traffic sign.

Police say an officer was trying to type a traffic safety message in a limited space but the message has offended people.

The message “The Safety of All Lives Matter” caused Jeanette Fray to do a double take.

“I actually thought I misread it,” Fray said.

Fray, who has a “Black Lives Matter” sign in the window of her home, turned her car around and quickly realized her eyes were not deceiving her.

“I was really angry, actually I was furious, and really just disappointed,” she said.

The Melrose Police Department is responsible for the messages on the electronic sign that sits along Main Street.

“We all know in the current climate is a very insensitive and inflammatory thing to say,” said Melrose, Pennsylvania, Mayor Paul Brodeur.

The mayor had the controversial message wiped away and has also ordered an investigation to find out who wrote it.

“I was not aware of it and would not have approved the message. I believe the chief did not approve that message either. As to how exactly it happened, that is what we are going to look into,” Brodeur said.

The messages can be changed right from the sign itself.

Another resident isn’t happy the message was put up in the first place.

“I am an immigrant. I come from Spain. I come from outside too. And I feel it, I feel when discrimination hits you. It is not right. It is not right at all,” said Cristina Jurado.