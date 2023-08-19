WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Authorities in Wintersville, Ohio are looking for a man they say escaped from the Eastern Ohio Correctional Center On August 19, between 11:30-4:30 p.m.

Camren Malachi Sisco, 19, was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a Bugs Bunny logo and dark sweatpants.

Sisco’s last known residence is in Rogers, Ohio.

Officials say he left in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sisco are asked to contact their local authorities.