BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Richland Township police are asking the public to assist them in identifying two suspects regarding an incident that took place on August 12th, 2022 at Gabriel Brothers at the Ohio Valley Mall.

The two suspects are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the store.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Richland Township Police Department at 740-695-9543.