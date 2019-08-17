Police: Mom leaves toddler in hot car for 3 hours while shopping

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN/WTRF) — A Florida woman has been arrested for leaving her 21-month-old daughter in a hot car for hours while she went shopping.

Shantrell Mitchell parked her car in a shaded area in the BJ’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon with her daughter inside.

“She then proceeds to get out and manually lock each door opening,” said Detective Tracy Figone of Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Her child was in a car seat, directly behind her.”

According to police, the 32-year-old shopped for three hours while her child was strapped in her car seat with all the windows up in the Florida summer heat.

Once Mitchell returned to her car to put eggs in the back seat, she noticed her daughter unconscious.

“The child had a temperature of 105 degrees, was suffering from seizures [and] had to be transported to Holy Cross Hospital,” said Eric Linder, an Assistant State Attorney.

According to the police report, Mitchell then flagged down an employee to call 911 as she put her daughter near an AC vent to cool her down.

This incident comes just weeks after a Florida child died in his daycare van where the driver also claimed to just have forgotten him.