BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Logan Blade Bickford was last seen on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at his residence on S. Heber Street in Beckley, W.Va.

Bickford is believed to have left on his own. His mother was the last person to see him as he was getting into an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at (304) 256-1720.