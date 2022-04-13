NEW YORK (AP) – Police say the gunman in the Brooklyn subway shooting fired at least 33 bullets in the rush-hour train, wounding 10 people.

Police are looking for a man who rented a van they believe might be connected to Tuesday’s shooting, although they haven’t established a definitive link.

Chief of Detectives James Essig identified the man as Frank R. James, 62, and says James has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

Essig says a key to the rental van was found at the scene along with a semi-automatic handgun, a hatchet, smoke grenades and other items.

Police have since found the van, empty.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.