STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There was a very scary, but thankfully false alarm Thursday night at Franciscan University.

Around 7:15 p.m. a call came into Jefferson County 911 reporting an active shooter. However, after arriving on scene, officers found no credible threat.

Calling in a false report to police is a practice known as “swatting,” and is becoming more common. In fact, an anti-swatting law called House Bill 462 went into effect this year in Ohio to try and deter the practice by classifying it as a fourth degree felony, with a possible 18 month prison sentence.

“With everything going on across the country, all the school shootings, knowing that the pain and the suffering that that’s caused, countless numbers of families and communities across the country, the fear, the panic that those kinds of calls can create, we take it very serious.” Chief Ken Anderson, Steubenville Police

Chief Anderson says his department is working closely with university officials to find the individual responsible for the call, and prosecute them.

He also says that despite it being a false call, his responding officers did a very good job and that he’s proud of their performance.