STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Steubenville Police Department is looking for individuals involved in a theft of a Christmas display at Historic Fort Steuben.

Mayor Barilla told police a large orange Christmas ornament was stolen from the parking lot side of the fort area.

Surveillance cameras showed a white car with 4-5 teenage subjects who exited the vehicle and took the ornament early Tuesday morning around 1:15 a.m.

The Steubenville Police Department will review the surveillance footage to attempt to identify the vehicle’s license plate.

Anyone with information should contact the Steubenville Police Department at 740-283-6090.

