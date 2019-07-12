Police searching for suspect in Mingo Junction credit union armed robbery

Authorities are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Mingo Junction.

The robbery took place at the Softite Community Federal Credit Union right before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday

According to Mingo Junction Police Chief Joseph Sagun, the suspect walked into the credit union and demanded money.

The suspect then fled the credit union on foot with the cash in hand.

Witnesses say the suspect appeared to have a gun during the altercation.

Authorities are describing the suspect as a white man, standing about six-feet-tall.

The suspect was last seen wearing a New York Giants toboggan as a mask with a gray hoodie.

Surveillance video from the credit union and surrounding businesses will assist Mingo Junction Police in the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-283-8600.