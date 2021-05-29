Police urge drivers to call #677 to report dangerous drivers

(WTRF) – We’re in the midst of a long-awaited holiday weekend. People have a pent-up desire to travel after last year’s pandemic. So they’re hitting the roads this Memorial Day weekend in record numbers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is keeping an eagle eye on the roads for drivers with dangerous behaviors, and they say you can help. Here are some things to look for–and report to the patrol.

“If they notice somebody weaving, driving off the roadway onto the rumble strips, high speeds, erratic speeds, to call us. Pound six seven seven is the number that they can call and it’ll direct them to a local patrol post if they could also contact 911 and they’ll dispatch a trooper to that area.” Lt. Maurice Waddell, Post Commander OSHP

Lt. Waddell says people have given them many good tips about other drivers.

Several have even alerted them to drivers who were drinking alcohol while driving down the highway!

The Memorial Day weekend continues through Monday night at midnight.