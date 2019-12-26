Police warn drunk drivers w/funny holiday sign

Drinking and driving is never okay.

Police in Freetown, Massachusetts are spreading the important message with a creative Christmas-themed sign.

It says “he sees you when you’re speeding. He knows when you don’t brake. He knows if you’ve had a few. So don’t go over point-oh-eight” — referring to the blood alcohol limit.

The centers for disease control and prevention reports at least 29 people die in the US every day from crashes involving drunk drivers.

Remember this holiday season to stay safe and sober behind the wheel.