Police: Woman charged with animal cruelty after video shows her choking dog by collar

TARPON SPRINGS, Florida (CNN/WTRF) – A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty after a video appeared to show her kick, choke and hang her dog by its leash.
The video was taken by Vincent Minutello around 10:45 Friday morning.
26-year-old Michelle Sieber is seen violently yanking her dog, then suspending his body in the air as the dog gasps for air.
This was too much for Minutello who eventually confronted Sieber.
The video went viral within a few hours and police booked her into jail and charged with animal cruelty Friday afternoon.
Animal control took her two dogs, who did not appear to be injured.
Sieber, who is the daughter of Tarpon City Commissioner, Rea Sieber, was also arrested in 2012 for hitting an elderly person.
