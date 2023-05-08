HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7NEWS is your Local Election Headquarters. On Tuesday, May 9th voters in New Cumberland, West Virginia will head to the polls to vote on several positions in the municipal election.

Michael Watkins and Melissa Perks are up for 4-year terms for Council seats in Ward One, with Penny Spilecki up for a 2-year term in Ward One.

In Ward 2, David “Boe” Cline has applied for a 2-year term on Council, with Nick Nolder applying for a 4-year term.

All these races are unopposed.

Polls will open tomorrow, May 9th, from 6:30am until 7:30pm.