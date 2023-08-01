Washington County, PA (WTRF) – Some of the best youth baseball and softball players from around the world are about to descend on the Keystone State for the 2023 PONY League World Series.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All of the games will be played at the historic Lew Hays PONY Field in Washington Park.

While the event is a great way for the players to showcase their skills and compete at a high level, it’s also good for the local economy. Officials in Washington County, Pennsylvania tell us the economic impact of an event like this is significant.

“With all the visitors visiting our restaurants, and hotel stays, we expect several million dollars in impact. It’s not a Taylor Swift concert, but it’s going to be great for Washington County.” JEFF KOTULA, President of Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Promotion Agency

Not only is the event great for the local economy, we’re told it’s also an excellent way to showcase Washington County to the international market.

The PONY League World Series will begin next Friday, August 11th with the skills competition, and will culminate with the Championship game on Wednesday, August 16th.