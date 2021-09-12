Pool Paw-ty At Oglebay Makes For Some Happy Puppies

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) All of the swimmers at the pool today have mastered the doggy paddle.

Sunday was Oglebay’s 9th annual Drool at the Pool.

The event is sponsored by Dirty Paws and those attending got a tennis ball and a towel to play with while at the pool.

Director of Operations Mike Potts says this event brings in people from all around to enjoy the full day of paws in the park.

“The dogs like to swim too. So, it’s a way at the end of the season for people and their dogs to come up and partake and swim in the pool one last time before we drain in for the season.” Mike Potts, Director of Operations

All kinds of dogs jumped in and splashed around.

Some owners brought their furry friends to play with news friends and even try swimming for the first time.

“He has never went swimming before so he is learning how to swim.” Madison Corbin, Bailey’s Owner

“We are just here to have a good time and swim and see how she likes the pool.” Scott Burech, Callie’s Owner

Other owners, like Taylor Lucas, say that her dog loves the water and this event makes him happy.

“We have taken him to dock diving competitions before and there are not a lot of places open that he can swim in. This is one of his favorite things to do. So, we love the end of the summer activities where we can actually take him somewhere to swim.” Taylor Lucas, Kash’s Owner

After a day in the sun at the pool, these pups will definitely be dog tired.