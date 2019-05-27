Memorial Day weather cooperates nicely

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: AM clouds/fog, more PM sun, warm and mainly dry, Highs 77-80.

TONIGHT: Showers late with some thunder as well, Lows 63-65.

TUESDAY: Some sun, scattered thunderstorms, warming up, Highs 82-85.

WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds, showers & few t-storms, Highs 82-85.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely with more clouds, Highs 76-78.

FRIDAY: Few showers or storms again, partly sunny, Highs 75-78.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and a less active day, still warm, Highs 76-79.

SUNDAY: Chance for storms with limited sunshine, Highs 76-79.

--WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman