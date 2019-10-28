Popeyes chicken sandwich returns Sunday

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN/WTRF) – The wait is almost over!

Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is returning to restaurants Sunday, November 3.

The fast-food chain had to stop selling the item just two weeks after it launched in August.

But Popeyes says the battered and breaded white meat filet, topped with pickles and mayo or spicy Cajun spread is here to stay!

High demand the first go around was driven by a viral social media war between Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A, which sells a similar sandwich.

Popeyes is already taking a shot at the “Eat Mor Chikin” franchise by relaunching the sandwich on Sunday when Chick-Fil-A is closed.

