FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart and Tesla have settled a lawsuit filed by the retail giant alleging that Tesla installed rooftop solar panels that caught fire. The companies say in a joint statement issued Wednesday, Nov. 6, that both sides have resolved issues raised by Walmart in the case. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We’ve all been there. Maybe something doesn’t fit, you got two of one item, or you just don’t like the gift you were given. Regardless of the reason, now you have all these presents that you need to return. Here’s some of the most popular Christmas shopping stores and their return policies.

Walmart

Most items purchased at Walmart.com may be returned either to a store or by mail, unless stated otherwise in the list of exceptions. Items must be returned in the original manufacturer’s packaging. We strongly recommend you keep your packaging for at least the first 90 days after purchase. Items purchased from dealers or resellers and not Walmart.com directly are not eligible for return, refund, or exchange. Many items purchased between October 24th, 2019 and December 25th, 2019 are gifts and will have an extended return timeframe allowing more time to return unwanted items. If an item has a 14- or 30-day return window, we have extended the return window to start on December 26th, 2019. Items under the 90-day return window will have no change. Excludes Marketplace items. walmart.com

Amazon.com

Items shipped by Amazon.com between November 1 and December 31 of this year, may be returned until January 31 of the following year for a full refund, subject to our other return guidelines listed below. For more details on policies for items not shipped by Amazon.com, see Seller Returns Policies. amazon.com

Target

Most unopened items sold by Target in new condition and returned within 90 days will receive a refund or exchange. Some items sold by Target have a modified return policy noted on the receipt, packing slip, Target policy board (refund exceptions), Target.com or in the item department. Items that are opened or damaged or do not have a receipt may be denied a refund or exchange. target.com

Click here for more information

Best Buy

Almost every purchase made throughout November and December can be returned through January 14, 2020. Purchases made between November 1 and December 31, 2019 have an extended return period through January 14, 2020, excluding cell phones, cellular tablets, cellular wearables, AppleCare monthly plans, and major appliances. All other terms and conditions of our Return & Exchange Promise apply. My Best Buy® Elite and Elite Plus members have an extended holiday return/exchange window for products purchased between November 1 and December 31, 2019. My Best Buy Elite members have the greater of January 14, 2020, or 30 days from the date the purchaser received the product, to return or exchange the product. My Best Buy Elite Plus members have the greater of January 14, 2020, or 45 days from the date the purchaser received the product, to return or exchange the product. Previously mentioned exclusions apply. bestbuy.com

Click here for more information

Macy’s

We gladly accept most returns by mail and in stores within 90 days of purchase for free. Exceptions are noted below. Returned items must be in original, saleable condition with original tags. Shipping and delivery fees are non-refundable. Note: Any new or gently used Cosmetic or Fragrance product purchased at Macy’s that does not meet your needs will be accepted for return. The following items have a temporary holiday return timeframe: Jewelry, watches, small electrics, social dresses, and Backstage merchandise purchased between November 1, 2019-December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 31, 2020 Tech accessories and Apple products purchased between December 1, 2019-December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 8, 2020 The return policy for Last Act merchandise will not be extended customerservice-macys.com

Click here for more information