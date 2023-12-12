OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of Interstate 70 westbound will have a lane restriction from milepost 5.5 to milepost 5.0 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, to allow for patching. A portion of Interstate 70 westbound will have a lane restriction from milepost 5.5 to milepost 5.0 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, to allow for patching.

Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.

Alternate Route: Use US 40.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.