Portman says U.S. has been slow responding to Cuba

(WTRF) – There are new developments in the ongoing situation in Cuba. On Friday, President Biden imposed new sanctions on the Communist regime in Cuba after violent crackdowns on anti-government protestors earlier this month.

Many have criticized the United States’ response to the protests so far. Groups of Cuban Americans in Florida have gotten in boats to go help out, and the mayor of Miami has even called on US military intervention. We spoke with Ohio Senator Rob Portman, who is standing with the Cuban people, calling for more to be done.

“We ought to be supporting the Cuban people in this. Instead we’ve been very slow to react. I’m glad the sanctions are now being put in place; I wish they’d have been put in place earlier. I think we can do much more in providing Internet access because apparently that’s really how these demonstrations came about. It wasn’t a big organized effort, you know, by a political opposition. It was just people in the streets communicating with one another by Internet, and realizing that they share these values.” Sen. Rob Portman, (R) OHIO

