Wellsburg, WV (WTRF) – It had to beat Canonsburg’s Armory baseball for the second straight day. This would be a good one. In the first inning, Chris Vargo is on the hill. That pitch goes to the backstop and a run comes in to give Armory a 1-0 lead. I don’t want to spoil the rest of the game but let’s just say there’d be a lot of pitching in this one.

Like right here, Vargo gets Connor Helbling looking to stop the damage at 1 run in the first.

But really, the pitcher to see was Armory’s Joseph Vanzin. There he strikes out Zach Taylor in the first. There’d be a lot more of Vanzin on display.

There goes Vanzin again getting Dylan Gongola.

Vargo continued to throw the ball well. There he gets Armory’s Vinnie Sutherland looking.

Vanzin continues to be automatic. This time he gets Zach Taylor in the fourth.

Post 1 actually did not get a single hit and lets jump to the 7th inning. It’s still threatening; same score.

The bases are loaded with 2 outs. Vanzin gets yes another strikeout so one last AB for Post 1 to try to do something down 1.

Next batter is Dylan Gongola. He pops it up and the final out is made in centerfield. A no hitter for Vanzin. And, unfortunately for Post 1, that past ball in the first was the only run allowed the whole game. Despite entering the day 6-0, Post 1 was eliminated from Beast of the East in a heartbreaker.