WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After athletes crossed the finish line, they celebrated with a post-race party at the waterfront to close out the weekend.

The Sun King Warriors headlined the live music show followed by the Delaneys, which is a Pittsburgh based group.

There were also plenty of food and drinks to grab while they enjoyed the relaxation that came to follow their intense training for the 45th year of the Ogden Wellness Weekend.