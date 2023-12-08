CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Monongahela Power Company and other utility companies were ruled by the West Virginia Supreme Court not to be at fault for a delivery driver who attempted to fix low-hanging lines.

According to the online legal journal West Virginia Record, Eugene Boyce, a delivery driver for Lowe’s, was attempting to make a residential delivery on April 11, 2014, when he came up on low-hanging communication lines that his truck could not clear.

It is reported that Boyce wrapped shrink-wrap around the lines that were near an energized electrical line when he accidentally made contact and suffered severe injuries, including the amputation of his right hand.

The online legal journal stated that Boyce and his wife brought a negligent suit against the owners of the electrical and communication lines, which the Monongalia Circuit Court ruled in favor of the respondents. It was ruled that Boyce’s actions were negligent and the sole proximate cause of the incident.

The court also ruled that Boyce’s actions caused the injuries, even if there was negligence on behalf of the respondents.

According to West Virginia Record, the Boyce’s appealed the ruling, arguing that a jury should decide on the case.

The circuit court ruled that Boyce’s willful act of attempting to repair the lines himself broke the chain of causation, negating the respondent’s negligence.

In the appeal of the circuit court’s decision, the Boyces contested the conclusion, arguing that while there might be a dispute about the respondents’ negligence, the facts about how the incident occurred were not in dispute.

The Supreme Court agreed with the original ruling Boyce’s actions were intentional and willful and broke the chain of causation.

While the Supreme Court ruled against the defendants, Justices John Hutchison and Bill Wooton dissented from the decision, with Wooton stating that the majority of the court agreed with the lower court’s reasoning and judgment.

Still, he disagreed with the result and argued that there were questions that should have been presented to a jury.

