AEP says that around 3500 customers are without power in Marshall and Ohio Counties tonight.
External Affairs Manager Joelle Moray tells 7news that the high winds tonight are the cause of the outages, and that there is no assessment as of yet on when the power will be restored.
She advises customers to visit Appalachian Power’s outage map or to sign up for alerts on the company’s mobile app.
Stay with 7news for updates.
Power out for thousands in Ohio, Marshall Counties
AEP says that around 3500 customers are without power in Marshall and Ohio Counties tonight.