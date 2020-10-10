Power outage in Cherry Hill Rd. area due to vehicle accident

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Appalachian Power is reporting an outage in the Cherry Hill Road area of Wheeling.

The outage began at 6:02 a.m. Saturday morning. Power is expected to be restored by 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

The outage occurred due to a vehicle accident.

Viewer Beth Cage sent us this picture of a sand truck that rolled over on Cherry Hill Road.

