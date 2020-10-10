OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Appalachian Power is reporting an outage in the Cherry Hill Road area of Wheeling.
The outage began at 6:02 a.m. Saturday morning. Power is expected to be restored by 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
The outage occurred due to a vehicle accident.
Viewer Beth Cage sent us this picture of a sand truck that rolled over on Cherry Hill Road.
Stay with 7News for updates.
- The coronavirus affected every line of work in every community
- Power outage in Cherry Hill Rd. area due to vehicle accident
- Second stimulus checks: Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer
- Oreo debuts rainbow cookies in support of LGBTQ+ community
- Whitmer plot could affect fight for battleground Michigan