(WTRF) – What would you do with 700 million dollars? Well, you could find out if you got your hands on a Powerball ticket.

The lottery jackpot has reached $700 million with a cash option of $335.7 million.

It’s been exactly 12 weeks, and 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, since the last jackpot was won back at the beginning of August. Needless to say, many are excited at the prospect of taking home such a prize.

“And I’ll just say… It only takes one ticket to win the 700 million and I’m feeling lucky so hopefully this is the winning ticket.” Melissa, St. Clairsville, OH

“And I have bought a winning ticket, I hope, for 700 million dollars for that Powerball drawing.” Tim, Bethesda, OH

Tonight’s anticipated fund is this year’s biggest jackpot so far, according to Powerball. It is also the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.