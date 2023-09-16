MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A festival that has been an Ohio Valley favorite for years held its last event on September 16, 2023.

The annual Festival of Colors took place at New Vrindaban at Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold.

The event has been going on for over 10 years in the Ohio Valley and saw hundreds come out for what will be the last.

The Festival of Colors is one that happens regularly in India and is designed for everyone to share their unique cultures while being spiritually one.

The event included music, dance performances, and a lot of bright and beautiful colors.

Being able to bring communities together in this unique way is something that many cherish.

”It’s so wonderful to get a connect with our community in this way. It’s to see people come out and enjoy the grounds and to be inspired and excited and to just be a part of our community with us. It’s really uplifting for all of us.” Radha Manaois | Spirit Soul

The event ran from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a $15 admission would give you access to the festival with your choice of colors to throw and food.