BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Important changes are coming to Brooke County this upcoming election.

Two precincts and a polling location are changing.

This all started a few years ago when the county had to update all their precincts to comply with delegate redistricting.

Now, Weirton has changed their charter to put all their elections on the same schedule to run with county ballots.

“So, because of that, we now have to split up two of our precincts that are currently within and outside of Weirton city limits. Obviously, the ballots that for people voting within city limits are going to be different than those voting outside of city limits. So, we have to have, you know, notices of meetings to give people plenty of notice that this change is going to be happening.” A.J. Thomas | Brooke County Commissioner President

Residents who will be affected by these changes will receive a new voter registration card with the correct polling location.