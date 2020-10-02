Pres. Trump’s campaign events moved to virtual ones or postponed

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC on September 30, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — In a statement released this afternoon, Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager, announced that President Trump’s campaign events invloving him personally are being moved to virtual events or will be temporarily postponed.

In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed.. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events.

All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and the campaign will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead.

“Any further information about the President will come from the White House,” said Stepien.