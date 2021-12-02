President Biden has signed a massive infrastructure package into law, but when is the money arriving?

OHIO (WTRF) – While lawmakers in Washington work on passing another trillion dollar-plus spending package for President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, the public is waiting to see what they get out of the trillion dollar Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

President Biden has signed that package into law, and it featured several provisions Ohio Senator Sherrod :Brown claims will benefit the Ohio Valley. But one big question remains: when will local communities begin seeing the cash so they can start make improvements? Browns says it will happen soon.

“It’s up to states, you know, county engineers in Belmont County, in Jefferson County, in Gallia County, in Washington County will be getting some of those dollars to do what they need to do on county little culvert bridges, and the kinds of work they need to do on water and sewer systems, on broadband. That should come quickly.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D-OH)

Senator Brown claims the speed will ultimately be determined by how fast the state government can distribute the money. He also says the bill contains a variety of “Buy American” provisions.

