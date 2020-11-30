President-elect Joe Biden suffers hairline fractures after fall on Sunday

President-elect Joe Biden gets a kiss on the cheek from his rescue dog, Major. (Courtesy: Biden social media accounts)

WASHINGTON (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog, Major, on Sunday, according to CBS. His doctor said a CT scan indicates that he has hairline fractures in the “mid-foot” area.

This will likely require a walking boot “for several weeks,” the doctor told CBS.

“Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in a statement to CBS. “Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks.”

President Trump took to Twitter to offer Mr. Biden well wishes, saying “Get well soon!”

Mr. Biden visited Delaware Orthopedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon. He arrived around 4 PM and left around 6:45 PM, giving a thumbs up to the press outside.