President Trump speaks at Allentown distribution center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The latest on President Trump’s speech at the Owens and Minor distribution center in Allentown:

___

3:24 p.m.

The president cited the resilience of areas like Allentown, citing its mining history.

“Pennsylvania workers helped put America on top of the world and now we’re reclaiming our heritage as a nation of manufacturers,” Trump said. “We’re gonna be bigger and better than ever.”

He emphasized manufacturing independence and the dangers of being reliant on other countries.

“With your help we will vanquish the virus,” Trump said in his closing remarks. “We will vanquish the plague.”

___

3:20 p.m.

Several Owens and Minor workers offered their appreciation to all the workers at the center and provided personal anecdotes of how everyone has battled adversity throughout the crisis.

___

3:15 p.m.

The president claims that the United States has done more testing than the entire world combined. He also said that testing did not exist until a month prior and that testing is perhaps overrated.

Trump says that the country has already administered over 10 million tests. He says the high number of cases in the United States is reflective of the high volume of testing.

He also claims the U.S. is doing better than countries like South Korea, France, and Italy. Trump says leaders have inquired how the United States has been able to test so frequently.

___

3:13 p.m.

The president says the country had the best economic outlook prior to the pandemic, with record-low unemployment numbers.

“Buy American and hire American,” he said.

___

3:08 p.m.

The president says Owens and Minor Inc. will be making 20 million N95 masks per month and that the company will start producing in greater quantity for other supplies as well.

He noted that national stockpile operations will be overhauled and hopes to bring all manufacturing back to the states.

___

3:05 p.m.

The president says now is the best time for governors to fix roads and highways. He says some have heeded his advice and are now saving money because of it.

Trump also discussed how $1.5 trillion was spent to rebuild the military, saying it is the strongest it has ever been.

___

3:03 p.m.

The president says this current mobilization effort of workers is the greatest since World War II.

Trump also said that the national stockpile is currently over 10,000 and is “ready for if anything happens.”

___

3:01 p.m.

Trump showed his support to the workers who, he says, have done so tirelessly in this time of crisis by helping supply medical equipment to facilities that need them.

“You’re making America proud,” he said.

___

2:57 p.m.

The president announced an initiative to “replenish and modernize” the national stockpile of medical supplies.

Trump also says the virus “should have never happened” and that “it should have been stopped at its source.”

___

2:55 p.m.

“Every day you prove that American workers are truly the best in the world,” Trump said, stating that more products are being continually made in the United States.

The president says he talked with Owens and Minor representatives regarding an increase in domestic-made products. He claims that 80-90% of products of what is distributed is made in the U.S.