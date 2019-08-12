President Trump visiting ethane cracker plant Tuesday in Tri-State area

MONACA, Pa. (WTRF) — President Trump will be visiting a billion-dollar ethane cracker plant currently under construction in Monaca Tuesday.

The 45th President was set to visit the plant last week but his trip was rescheduled following the mass shooting tragedies in Dayton and El Paso.

This will be the President’s second time in the Tri-State area in last than 30 days.

A private fundraiser was held for President Trump in Wheeling on July 24 at WesBanco Arena.

The 386-acre ethane cracker plant in Monaca is the first of its kind outside of the Gulf.

The plant will convert natural gas to plastic pellets.

5,000 workers are currently already on-site and once the plant is up and running, Shell Polymers will employ 600 permanent workers.

President Trump says his policies have made it possible for Petrochemical complexes like this to be built.

Trump is expected to tour the plant and give remarks that focus on the economy.

Early 2020 is the expected completion date for the ethane cracker plant.