Bretz breaks GPA record at Union Local High School

MORRISTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) – Elsa Bretz has many passions.

“I love dance, I love being with my friends and I love being in the marching band,” said Bretz, a 2020 Union Local graduate.

But what Elsa feels most passionate about is school and the ability to learn daily. Which is why she approached UL’s superintendent, Ben Porter with an academic plan for her life, all at the age of 12.

“Really at that point in time, I recognized that someone in 7th grade with that detailed of a plan, she was ready and her progression through that plan was unbelievable. She stuck to it and really achieved her goals,” said Ben Porter, Union Local High School’s superintendent.

Elsa says she had a great four years here at Union Local High School but what set her apart was she was taking classes at Ohio University Eastern and it doesn’t stop there. She actually broke the school GPA record at 5.124

“Breaking a school record for GPA is definitely very meaningful to me, I think it represents the pursuit of the college plus program and blazing a trail for education over the years for other students in the Ohio Valley that if other students want to pursue I hope they do so.”

“I definitely think that all of the activities that I participated in, girl scouts, band, dance, marching band, helped keeping me busy, keeping me involved and helped my education as well because top schools are looking for those more rounded applicants.”

Elsa toured every Ivy league school before committing to her dream school, Brown University.

“The astrophysics program, astrophysics is my intended major at Brown is very phenomenal they have a very welcoming community and a great location at Providence Rhode Island in a small city, so I think they have everything I’m looking for,” said Elsa.

Having a student like Elsa in your population here. It raises the bar for others. Even though she is leaving here, we do realize that she is going to be doing big things so we are really excited for Elsa,” said Mr. Porter.