7News is your local election headquarters, and we were all across the Ohio Valley as ballots were cast and votes were tallied.

West Virginia Election Results

While there were many races that were closely contested, perhaps none drew more attention than the Republican primary for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. Congressman Alex Mooney defeated fellow Congressman David McKinley

Mooney will now be campaigning against Democrat Barry Wendell in the November General Election.

The COVID pandemic has been marked by grim milestones, and the county reached another one this week. One million people have now died due to complications from Coronavirus.

United States hits the one million mark in COVID-19 deaths

President Joe Biden ordered all flags at half staff in remembrance. He also called on Congress to provide more funding for testing, vaccines and treatment.

High gas prices have burdened drivers for months and now it’s more expensive than ever before.

Don't run out of gas: "You could potentially kill yourself," says AAA

The average in West Virginia is $4.25 and while we hope there’s relief in sight, AAA saysit’s unlikely.

Thousands of people across the Ohio Valley were offered a seat in the college classroom for free this week.

Trinity Health and EGCC offer tuition-free classes to all Trinity employees

A new agreement signed by Trinity Hospital and Eastern Gateway Community College means all of Trinity’s 2,000 employees and their dependents can take courses at EGCC with free tuition. Both institutions say this is the way to build a workforce to take on the problems of the future.

It’s almost time to test your strength on the streets of Wheeling wit the Ogden Wellness Weekend!

Ogden Wellness Weekend taking strength to the streets May 28th

For the first time in three years, runners will step to the startling line in the Half Marathon, a 5K Twin Pops run and walk and the Tough as Nails Urban Challenge. Even the family can get involved with the Tiny Tot Trot or the Ogden Fun Run. Time is running out, so be sure to register.

