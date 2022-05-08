WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

7News is your Local Election Headquarters. Voters in Ohio cast their ballots in the Primary Election for a number of state and local races.

–> Ohio Election Results <–

One of which was the race for U.S. Senate, to fill the seat of retiring Senator Rob Portman. Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan will face off in the November elections.



There’s more controversy at West Liberty University surrounding President Dr. W. Franklin Evans.

–> West Liberty University’s president speaks out about survey showing he is viewed negatively <–

A faculty survey, which was supposed to be confidential, was leaked to the media. It shows distrust of President Evans and a belief that he doesn’t listen to their concerns. President Evans told his side of the story, and disputed many of the claims, in an exclusive interview with 7News.



The Chaos Divers, known locally for finding the car belonging to missing couple Brian Goff and Joni Davis, are back in the Ohio Valley. This time, they’re focused on new cases.

–> The truck of a missing man has been found in the Ohio River, officials confirm <–

The team found multiple cars, one of which belong to a missing man. Charles Hanlon went missing from Bloomingdale in 1999 and officials confirm his truck was pulled from the river. It remains under investigation.

After a leak from the Supreme Court this week indicated the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, Senators representing both West Virginia and Ohio responded to the news.

–> Brown and Capito react to SCOTUS leak, and the future of Roe v. Wade <–

Senator Shelley Moore Capito called it an unprecedented breach of security. Ohio’s Senator Sherrod Brown labeled the Supreme Court as “radicalized” and expressed concern for rape victims. The Senate will soon vote on a bill to legalize abortion at the federal level.

A new business is coming to the Ohio Valley, and with it a possibility for hundreds of jobs.

–> Veloxint to bring hundreds of jobs to the Ohio Valley <–

Veloxint is coming to Ohio County. It will manufacture what company officials call the world’s strongest and hardest copper, tungsten and chromium alloys. Governor Justice and Congressman David McKinley made the big announcement this week.

