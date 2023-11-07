HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Nearly 30 Weirton residents gathered at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Main Street Tuesday night to celebrate the start of the holiday season with a private tree lighting event.

The event was hosted as a thank you to the sponsors who make the Christmas on Main Street event possible each year. Some of the sponsors include Cleveland Cliffs, Form Energy and Nick’s Auto.

It was also nostalgic for some residents as this is where the tree lighting happened every year for decades, before the event outgrew the corner and Christmas on Main Street was started.

One of the sponsors grew up here in the Ohio Valley and recalls the many Christmases he spent watching the tree lighting.

“The Christmas parades were big back in the day. You can remember cars lined all the way up. People lined up all the way. So, it was a big time in the city. So, I’m glad to see they’re starting to do that now. We’re starting early, getting the festivities going, it’s really good.” Todd Martin | District Manager, Tin-Mill Cleveland-Cliffs

Christmas on Main Street is happening next Saturday, November 18 starting at 1 p.m. right out front of the Millsop Center in downtown Weirton.

This is a free event for the whole family and will include ice skating, train rides, vendors, inflatables, live bands and much more.