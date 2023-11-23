HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The ground is moving at the site of the new Harrison County Jail.

Crews have been working on ripping the blacktop out so they have a fresh base to start building the new facility.

Officials say having a jail in the county will save time and money and bring in more jobs.

Sheriff Joe Myers says this has been in the works for a long time, and to see the progress already being made is an inspiration to the department and the residents of Harrison County.

“The guys here are starting to see something happening. So that means a lot to me too, because it’s been so long that we’ve, you know, we’ve had to take people and prisoners to other jails for years. And it’s just going to be nice to house somebody here bring them back here to jail, you know, and then you can come and do your reports here, you don’t have to go to Jefferson, you have to go to Monroe. So it’s going to be great. I think it’s going to be a great it’s going to be a great morale booster.” Sheriff Joe Myers – Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

The jail is slated to be completed by the end of February 2025.