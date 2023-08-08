WEIRTON, W.Va- The Promise of Victory Church of God is holding a Quarter Auction and Fundraiser on August 26 from 1-5 p.m. to help raise money for its live nativity scene held during Christmas.

The fundraiser, located at the church, includes a 50/50 drawing, a Chinese Auction, food, and tons of fun.

Doors will open at noon, and the auction starts at 1:00 p.m.

Some of the vendors include Permanent Jewelry, Pampered Chef, Car Sign, and Paparazzi Jewelry.

There will be a $5 entry fee at the door, which includes one paddle; additional paddles are $1 each.

For questions, you can call Tammy Mitchell at 304-479-4199, and to purchase tickets in advance, you can Venmo @Tammy-Mitchell-111.

Purchase your ticket in advance and receive one free paddle and one free ticket for the Chinese Auction.

The annual live nativity is held in Weirton on December 2.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Tuesday, August 8, 2023)