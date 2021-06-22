Proposed amendment will include townships in American Rescue Plan funding

OHIO (WTRF) – According to the Ohio Township Association, lawmakers on the Ohio House Finance Committee have added an amendment to a pending bill that will include townships to qualify for funding under American Rescue Plan.

Senate Bill 111 is now awaiting a vote on the House floor. This follows weeks of uncertainty over whether or not townships would be included. The amendment specifies that half of all ARP funding will go to what’s known as “non-entitlement units” of local government, which includes cities, villages and townships.

In May, it was announced that the state of Ohio would be responsible for deciding which of Ohio’s 1,305 townships (of a total of 1,308) were eligible. These areas were not included on the Treasury list of metropolitan cities with populations greater than 50,000 people.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com as we follow the bill’s progress.