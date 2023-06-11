WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – A new bipartisan bill is moving its way through the United States Senate aims to limit compensation for bank executives that are overseeing failing banks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Called the Failed Bank Executives Clawback Act, it was inspired by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March of this year.

Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance tell us that it was discovered that in the weeks and even days before SVB was put into receivership by the FDIC, CEO Greg Becker was taking huge bonuses for himself despite the bank’s collapse putting the entire American financial system into jeopardy.

Senator Vance is one of the lawmakers pushing for passage of the “Claw Act,” and believes this bill’s unique bipartisan support may lead to its passage.

“I think it’s a way to reimplement some basic fairness into the system. You can’t have taxpayers assuming all of the risk of the banks and the banks taking all of the upside. But it’s also, importantly, something that we need to do to make our financial system a little bit more conservative and a little bit more cautious. These guys can’t take massive risks and assume they’re going to get all the upside, and taxpayers are going to be on the hook for the downside. That’s basically what’s been happening and we’re trying to fix that in this way.” SEN. JD VANCE, R-OH

Vance says they’ve already seen a lot of support from conservatives and Democrats in the Senate on this issue, describing the coalition as a “pretty interesting odd couple.”

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.