W.Va. (WTRF) – To combat climate change, the Biden Administration and the EPA have proposed a new rule that would limit greenhouse gas emissions from coal and gas-fired power plants, and it’s being met with massive resistance from officials in West Virginia.

If passed, the new rule would require that nearly all coal plants would need to reduce or capture nearly 100% of their carbon emissions by 2038, or shut down. Environmental groups argue this rule is critical to protect against devastation from climate change.

West Virginia officials and those within the energy industry are concerned that the rule goes too far, and could devastate the energy sector. Republican Senator Shelly Moore Capito note that plants generate 90% of West Virginia’s power.

“My solution is to give us a better transition to make sure that if you’re going to require carbon capture sequestration that the technology actually exists. Right now nobody is using that technology at a power plant.” SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO, R-WV

Senator Capito expects the rule to face many legal challenges, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the rule “appears to utterly fly in the face of the rule of law.” Morrisey believes the purpose of the rule is to scare coal plants into retirement.

Capito would like to see a more gradual transition, and says we have a long way to go before a rule like this could avoid massive economic damage to West Virginia.