Protestors, supporters of President Trump gather outside of WesBanco Arena

President Donald Trump walks from Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Protestors and supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside of WesBanco Arena Wednesday evening.

Although protestors and supporters engaged briefly into several shouting matches, the environment remained peaceful between both parties.

About three dozen people protested alongside the March Ohio Valley Empowered Organization.

“We wanna talk about how real american values are not what president trump represents,” said the M.O.V.E. Organization.

That group was ironically placed right across from a table selling ‘Make America Great Again merchandise.

On the other side of things, supporters of the 45th U.S. President drew a similar crowd size outside of WesBanco Arena.

Some of them were women, children and even his No. 1 fan!

“I’m his number one fan,” said a supporter. “I’m the president of the Donald Trump fan club.”

For additional 7News coverage of President Trump’s visit to the Friendly City, please visit this webstory.