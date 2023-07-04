Members of the Proud Boys are back in the headlines, according to 7News Nexstar partner The Hill.

This time, it’s for payback, or rather they are being ordered to pay the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church back for vandalizing a “Black Lives Matter” sign in 2020.

Members of the group failed to show up to court to defend themselves in a court hearing, resulting in DC Superior Court Judge Neal E. Kravitz approving a default judgment in an acute order against them.

Kravitz ruled their actions as an attack on the church and claimed their conduct as “hateful and racist” in a 34-page ruling, ordered the organization to pay the church $1.03 million.

In addition to the financial restitution, every member of the Proud Boys are barred from coming near the church or making threats or defamatory remarks against the church or its pastor for five years.

The judgment stems from the group setting fire to the sign on the Metropolitan AME property and removing a BLM banner owned by Asbury United Methodist Church on December 12, 2020.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Tuesday, July 4, 2023)