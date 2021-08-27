PTTGC speaks out on cracker plant drama

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – There’s a calming voice amid some Belmont County cracker plant drama. PTTGC’s spokesman spoke out about recent comments from another organization that seem to be causing concern in the community.

The comments, in an email, said the decision about the Belmont County cracker plant “is now on indefinite hold.” Dan Williamson, spokesman for PTTGC, said he’s been saying that for a year now. He said the group that sent the email made it sound dramatic. But he said the reality is, PTTGC is “in very good conversations with companies interested in being a partner.”

“That is the priority of PTTGC America. Securing a partner for this project. In the meantime, the project has invested somewhere around 300 million dollars in the Ohio Valley region and continues to invest today. The project is continuing to buy property, continuing to clear property.” Dan Williamson, spokesman for PTTGC

Williamson says just last week, more houses were demolished in Dilles Bottom in anticipation of the project. He said this project is in the active stage and there’s a lot of optimism and excitement about it. He says the final investment decision can only be made once they have a partner for the project.