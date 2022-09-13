OHIO COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Ohio County Commission held a meeting Tuesday night seeking public comments on a proposed noise ordinance for unincorporated and outlying areas of the county.



Officials brought up the idea of the ordinance back in August, after residents in the outskirts of Ohio County brought issues involving excessive noise to the commission’s attention. Tonight’s meeting appeared more or less evenly split between pro and anti ordinance speakers, many of which discussed noise from ATVs and side-by-sides.

But one particular issue came up so frequently that Commission President Randy Wharton addressed it directly.

“One thing has become abundantly clear to me is that the majority of the complaints that I’ve heard from anybody, practically all of them, related to industry. The gas industry, the coal industry and the trucks on the road. So I can tell you, I haven’t made up my mind on this yet, but to answer your question, and your question back there, I would not support any ordinance that did not include them in it.” Randy Wharton, Ohio County Commission President

Wharton added that he’s not sure how adding industry to the ordinance would ultimately pan out in the courts. But he also says that if the commission is serious about taking public comments on a proposed noise ordinance, then commissioners would have to actually listen to what residents consider to be a public nuisance.

