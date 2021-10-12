Public Service Commission approves request to keep Mitchell Power Plant in operation until 2040

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Public Service Commission has approved a request from Appalachian Power and the Wheeling Power Company to keep the Mitchell, Amos and Mountaineer plants in operation until at least 2040.

This order will not immediately affect the power bills of any West Virginia customer. The order highlights the benefits of the continued operation of these facilities, especially their effect on the Mountain State’s overall economy. That includes not only the jobs at these plants, but the state, county and local taxes that are generated from the operation of the plants.

For more information, you can visit the PSC’s website at http://www.psc.state.wv.us and you can search for Case No. 20-1040-E-CN.