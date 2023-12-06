WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

If your upcoming New Year’s resolution is to clean up your finances, you’re not alone.



A survey shows one third of Americans want to improve their credit score, and almost 50 percent want to save more money.



7News reporter DK Wright spoke with the president of Rohrig Financial in Wheeling about how to wind up this year and enter the next with improved financial health.

First, take a close look at your finances, says local financial expert Shawn Rohrig, President of Rohrig Financial.

Start by looking at your credit card balances.

“Of course, you want to start paying them down even more. Could be a balance transfer with zero percent interest for so many months. There’s different techniques for taking care of those.” Shawn Rohrig

Then find out where your money is going–what you’re spending it on.

“You gotta find out am I spending too much going out to eat? Am I spending too much on different services? That could be your Netflix account, that could be Hulu, that could be any of these companies. Find out where the bleeding is occurring in your bank book, then try to find a way to patch it up.” Shawn Rohrig

He says it’s vital to save money with a 401K, a Roth IRA or any retirement account.

“Start putting something away, slowly but surely. We don’t just wake up one day with a bunch of money. It’s slowly putting away over time.” Shawn Rohrig

And if you’re struggling, see a financial advisor. Many people think they’re only for the wealthy.