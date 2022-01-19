“Putting on the Ritz” Roaring ’20s fundraiser for Hancock County Parks and Recreation set for Jan. 29

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hancock County Parks and Recreation in collaboration with Never Alone is hosting “Putting on the Ritz.”

This event is everything 20’s AND it’s the first event they have had in years!

It is going to have food, dancing, a photo booth, a speakeasy and more!

The proceeds are going towards park renovations and for the attractions for their upcoming open air markets.

Organizers say having the community involved in what they are trying to do is so important.

It’s going to take the whole community you know to get us where we need to go and we’re also working on certifying the whole county as a wildlife habitat, so we really need everybody to get involved and kind of make it a better place for future generations. Britni Recinella – Hancock County Parks and Recreation Administrator

The event is on January 29 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the T. Kosciuszko Hall formally known at the Victorian Hall in Weirton.

Tickets can be bought on their Facebook page.

General Admission is $30 and couples are $50.